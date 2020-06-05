Two hacked to death on busy street

HYDERABAD

05 June 2020 23:52 IST

In a suspected gang rivalry, two people were brutally murdered on the main road at Langar Houz here on Friday night. The victims were identified as Shaik Mohammed from Golconda and Faizuddin from Mehdipatnam.

Mohammed had a history-sheet at Golconda police station, Joint Commissoner of Police (West) AR Srinivas said. He said the offence took place around 10.30 p.m. when the victims were going on their two-wheeler.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that members of another group, who were travelling in an SUV, hit the bike from behind, as a result they fell on the road. Soon, the accused gang got down from the car and hacked the duo to death on the main road,” Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Soon, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital morgue.