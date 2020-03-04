Two-day IT event IndiaSoft opens in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

04 March 2020 00:42 IST

IndiaSoft 2020, a two-day IT event being organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), got underway in the city on Tuesday.

Telangana Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who inaugurated the event, said the State has made rapid strides in IT exports in the past five years. The annual IT exports from the State grew 18% as against the national average growth of 8%.

Noting that Telangana has an ecosystem comparable to best in the world, he said ICT sector growth figured prominently in the overall development strategy of the State government. Setting up more incubation centres for start-ups and creation of more infrastructure for research and development are some of measures under the consideration of government.

Coinciding with IndiaSoft, was GlobalSoft 2020, which offers a single point contact for global IT players to explore and enter India’s expanding IT market. The event will act as a gateway to emerging markets of Africa, Latin America, CIS and Middle East.

ESC Chairman Mandeep Singh Puri said the software export was estimated to grow 7% this fiscal. The Council, he said, has played a crucial role in increasing the exports from around $80 million in the 1980’s to the present over $150 billion.