TUWJ condemns threat calls to editor

Hyderabad

27 August 2020 23:13 IST

The Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) has demanded action against people threatening the Prajatantra daily editor, Ajoy Devulapalli, over a cartoon published in the newspaper recently.

In a statement here, TUWJ president N. Shekar and general secretary Virahat Ali, IJU secretary Y. Narender Reddy and HUJ secretary Shankar Goud said a cartoon was published in the newspaper on August 22 based on the Ganesh festival season.

But some persons took objection to it and were making threat calls to the editor.

They said a complaint was lodged at the LB Nagar police station and the issue was also brought to the notice of Director-General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy.