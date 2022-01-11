TSSPDCL bags 6 Indian Chamber of Commerce awards

HYDERABAD

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged six ICC (Indian Chamber of Commerce) awards under different categories. Chairman and Managing Director G. Raghuma Reddy received the awards at a virtual summit organised by ICC on Tuesday.

According to officials of the power utility, they have secured first rank in the ‘overall innovation with impact’ category, while BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, New Delhi, stood second and SPDCL of Andhra Pradesh was in the third position.

Besides, TSSPDCL has also secured first rank in performance improvement, technology adoption, quality of service and customer empowerment and efficient operations categories. Further, it stood third in the green energy category.

