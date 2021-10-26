TSRTC starts accepting UPI/QR payments at JBS

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 20:54 IST

TSRTC has started accepting UPI/QR payments at bus pass counters, ticket booking counters and parcel and cargo centre at Jubilee Bus Station also.

The corporation has started a pilot project to accept payments via UPI/QR code recently at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station — ticket reservation counter and parcel and cargo centre — and Rathifile bus station — bus pass counter only.

Now, another pilot project has been started at Jubilee Bus Station for accepting UPI/QR code payments at bus pass counters, ticket booking counter and parcel and cargo centre, according to a release here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials requested all citizens to utilise this service and make it a huge success and also provide feedback and suggestions, if any, on twitter @tsrtcmdoffice.