TSCHE to jack up financial aid to colleges for NAAC accreditation

Hyderabad

23 May 2020 18:23 IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is contemplating to enhance financial assistance to colleges and prepare them to apply for accreditation with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The issue was discussed and agreed upon in principle at a webinar organised in association with NAAC and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) Telangana.

Representatives of 78 government degree colleges participated in the webinar attended by TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy, Commissioner for Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and TSCHE vice-chairman and webinar coordinator V. Venkataramana.

NAAC executive committee member Y.L. Srinivas suggested that TSCHE provide at least ₹2 lakh assistance to colleges for preparatory needs to seek NAAC accreditation, which is now mandatory for funding. He also assured NAAC’s help in improving quality in government colleges in Telangana.

Mr. Navin Mittal spoke on modernising classrooms and ensuring access to students in remote corners of the State as well. Prof. V. Venkataramana said colleges were made aware of the guidelines and other measures to be taken to get ready for accreditation.