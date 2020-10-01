TS seeks ₹500 cr. to improve NH-65 stretch

HYDERABAD

KTR writes to Union Minister Gadkari

Telangana government wants the Centre to sanction ₹500 crore to resolve the infrastructure problems on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of National Highway-65.

In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the State Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said the NH segment of about 25 kms on Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH-65 has several problems like at-level junctions, inadequate land capacity and absence of service roads for local traffic.

The State Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for about ₹500 crore for construction of flyovers, grade separators, service roads and augmentation of lane capacity. Stating this, Mr. Rao requested the Union Minister to sanction the funds in the current year's annual plan (2020-21) and help resolve the problems on the NH section.

Mr. Rao mentioned that the Telangana government has taken up many infrastructure projects and planning many more with a view to decongest traffic in the city, with an emphasis on providing good access to national highways from Hyderabad.

He said “We are grateful to you for sanctioning four urban projects and of which three are in good progress and works on Amberpet flyover will commence shortly.” Telangana government is bearing the entire cost of land acquisition and utility shifting in these projects, he said in the letter.

The Minister said progressive policies of the State government and the strategic location and connectivity advantage that Hyderabad enjoyed have made the city a preferred destination for pharma, aerospace, defense, and other manufacturing industries. It is also one of the fastest-growing cities in the world and many IT companies have chosen Hyderabad to establish their second-largest facilities outside their global base.