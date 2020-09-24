TS records 2,176 COVID cases; total goes up to 1,79,246

HYDERABAD

24 September 2020 23:05 IST

Eight persons die of the deadly virus

The State recorded 2,176 cases on Wednesday (September 23), taking the total number of cases to 1,79,246.

Eight persons died of COVID on Wednesday, spiking the total number of fatalities to 1,070.

While as many as 55,318 persons were tested, the reports of 1,257 were awaited. Of those who were tested, 24,340 were primary contacts and 6,638 secondary contacts.

A total of 26,84,215 persons in the State were tested till Wednesday.

The trend of areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits recording the highest number of cases in Telangana continued with as many as 308 persons testing positive. This is a marginal dip from the 321 as recorded a day before.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy district recorded 168 cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 151, Nalgonda with 136, Karimnagar with 120, Siddipet with 95 and Warangal Urban with 77 cases.

The medical bulletin stated that those between the age group of 21-30 tested positive the most (24.24%) compared to other age groups.

As many as 15.33% men and 8.91% women tested positive. This was followed by the 31-40 age group (23.51%) of which 15.54% men and 7.97% women tested positive.