TS-Genco to revive one more SLBHES unit by month-end

CMD of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao inspecting works on the revival of SLBHES near Eegalapenta on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

17 December 2020 00:14 IST

Plans to make all units operational by next flood season

The authorities of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS-Genco) have stepped up the pace of revival works of the 6×150 megawatt Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station (SLBHES) near Eegalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, to make all the units operational by the next flood season.

After the August 20 fire that had rendered one of the major hydel generating stations in the State non-functional, two units were restored and the generation was resumed on October 26. The Genco authorities have decided to operationalise one more unit by month-end and two more units by March-end and the remaining unit, the fourth one that was damaged badly in the fire, by June next.

A team of senior engineers led by Genco Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao checked the revival works on Tuesday and Wednesday and held discussions with site engineers on the progress of works and the safety measures being taken in the wake of the fire mishap. “Automation of control and data system and power back up system are being given priority from the safety aspects as part of the plant revival works,” a site engineer supervising the works said.

Advertising

Advertising

The authorities are also planning to take up generation in the reversible pumping mode, one of the key features of the power station, during the peak-demand season of February-May period to reduce spot purchases from the National Power Exchange at high unit costs.

The installation of generator and transformers of the fourth unit, which was badly damaged, is in progress now.

During the review meeting held on Wednesday, Mr. Prabahakar Rao stated that the entire revival work was being handled by the Genco engineers without taking any assistance from any other outside agency.

“The revival works are being executed successfully with the expertise and experience of Genco engineers, saving huge amounts, which otherwise would have been needed for getting the services of other agencies,” Mr. Rao said.

An action plan was also finalised to complete the revival work by June next. Genco directors M. Sachidanandam and A. Ajay, Transco director T. Jagath Reddy, chief engineers of SLBHES M. Prabhakar Rao and others attended the meeting.