TRS MP files complaint over fake FB account

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 23:51 IST

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Monday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad over a fake Facebook account created in his name. The account ‘Santhanna Santu’ has Mr. Santosh’s photograph as profile picture.

The cyber crooks sent friend requests to several people and even messages asking for money for some emergency. Based on his complaint, a case was registered. Police suspect the tricksters are from Rajasthan.

