TRS lodges complaint against regional news channel

30 November 2020 20:05 IST

Channel intentionally ignored official version of the news it telecast, says the complaint

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC) against a regional language news channel (Raj News) alleging that it has been intentionally and deliberately telecasting wrong and fabricated news against Telangana government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

A delegation comprising party’s general secretaries M. Srinivas Reddy and S. Bharath Kumar and party’s legal cell functionaries Ch. Kalyan Rao and Ramu met State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi and submitted the complaint. They explained in the complaint that the news channel “having conspired with BJP” was bent upon spreading false, fabricated and distorted views in the name of news and indulged in defaming the State government, the Chief Minister and the TRS.

Besides, the news channel had also deliberately and intentionally ignored to take the version either of the State government, GHMC or the TRS and had put the blame on the TRS and the State government for the recent natural calamity of rains and floods. The TRS leaders have requested the SEC to initiate just and necessary action against the news channel and prevent it from spreading wrong and fabricated news against TRS and the State government.

Meanwhile, the party has also lodged a complaint with the cyber crimes police seeking immediate action against “unknown offenders” indulging in morphing the pictures and videos defaming the Chief Minister in several social media platforms and websites. The party has also submitted copies of morphed images consisting of defamatory quotes and morphed videos.