TRS hits back at BJP on chargesheet

HYDERABAD

23 November 2020 00:20 IST

BJP plans to divide people in city and disturb peace: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has hit back strongly at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for releasing a chargesheet against it by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Environment Prakash Javadekar stating that it should be filed against the latter instead “for not fulfilling its promises for the last six years”.

“Why should a chargesheet be filed against TRS? Is it for ensuring uninterrupted power supply, problem-free drinking water supply, improving a host of other civic amenities, making Hyderabad the safest city in the country by maintaining law and order or getting investments into the State?” TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao asked Mr. Javadekar and other BJP leaders on Sunday.

“If one has to file a chargesheet, it should be done against the BJP by 132 crore people for not giving 2 crore jobs every year for the last six years as promised by the party and not depositing ₹15 lakh in the bank accounts of every poor family,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

Addressing road shows at Zaheeranagar Chowrasta in Banjara Hills, Library Chowrasta in Khairatabad and Sriramnagar Chowrasta in Jubilee Hills on Sunday evening as part of canvassing for TRS candidates contesting GHMC polls, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that BJP was trying to disturb peace in Hyderabad by fanning communal passions only for some electoral gains.

“Otherwise, why would they remember Bhagyalaxmi temple only during elections. Their plan is to create communal divide with hate speeches and get some votes and in the process divide people living peacefully,” Mr. Rama Rao said. He recounted how curfews and bandhs used to keep people on the tenterhooks and said that the TRS government had ensured peace and stability during the last six years.

On flood relief

Criticising the BJP for creating a hurdle in the disbursement of flood relief of ₹10,000 each to every flood-hit family in GHMC, the TRS working president assured people that every eligible family would get the assistance after December 4. Mentioning the promise of ₹25,000 each to flood-hit families by BJP, he asked Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to get it done by the Centre now and then, TRS too, would join people in hailing the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP would pursue politics only in the name of religion by dividing people and TRS would seek votes by uniting people and in the name of development and welfare. Mr. Rama Rao said the TRS had narrowly missed the century in GHMC elections last time but with the blessings of people, it would score a century this time as TRS leaders were the ones with people in times of need and not those of other parties.