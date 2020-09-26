TRS has no right to seek votes for MLC polls: Vamshichand

Hyderabad

26 September 2020 21:40 IST

AICC Secretary Challa Vamshichand Reddy said on Saturday that the TRS government that refused to fill up vacancies has no right to seek votes in the graduates’ MLC elections.

In a statement here, he said it was ridiculous that the party leaders were trying hard to enrol the membership for the elections after ignoring the same graduates for the last six years.

“The government that has remained silent for years on PRC, IR, DA, transfers and promotions and cut the salaries and pensions of employees during lockdown, now tries to show up without any remorse and ask employees and graduates for their votes,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy claimed that 7,000 field assistants, 27,000 sweepers in schools and colleges, engineers of Mission Bhagiratha, contract and outsourcing employees in GHMC and universities were fired. “Job dismissals are more than recruitments after Telangana was formed,” he added.

The Congress leader alleged that not a single notification for Group 1, Group II, and Group III was issued so far, while appointment letters have not been given for Group IV jobs despite the process being over.

More than 30,000 teacher posts have been lying vacant and not a single recruitment has taken place in colleges and universities and worse is the government’s encouragement of private universities with a plan to dilute State universities and colleges, he claimed.