TRS figures are false and fabricated: Sravan

Hyderabad

26 February 2021 22:34 IST

AICC spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju has claimed that the government was afraid of a debate on the jobs given after the formation of Telangana and alleged that the recruitment list released by the TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao as 'false and fabricated'.

Mr. Sravan turned up at the Telangana Martyr's Memorial at Gun Park along with other Congressmen after challenging KTR to come for a debate on the jobs. "You have disappointed the Telangana youth by abstaining from the debate," he said.

Mr Sravan argued that even the leaders from the United Andhra Pradesh who were blamed at the peak Telangana movement seem to be better than the present government. Former Chief Minister, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who opposed Telangana, alone had filled 1.10 lakh jobs and Congress issued job notifications in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013 and filled about 1.50 lakh jobs, he claimed.

Rejecting the TRS claims, he explained that there were 4.19 lakh sanctioned jobs at the time of 2014 with 3.12 lakh employed in the government and 1.07 lakh vacant. With the formation of new districts and gram panchayats, the total number of sanctioned jobs should have been increased to 5.19 lakh, he claimed. "As per the Biswal Commission, the state has only 2.28 lakh employees while 4.19 lakh sanctioned jobs are available, which means 47% of sanctioned jobs are currently vacant in Telangana."

He also accused the government of removing nearly 10,000 field supervisors working for the MGNREGA.