TRS cadres ‘cleanse’ Martyr’s memorial

Hyderabad

20 September 2021 23:30 IST

Revanth has no moral right to visit memorial

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) cadres “cleaned” the Martyr’s Memorial with milk and water from the Ganga alleging that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s presence has desecrated the place where the sacrifices of Telangana struggle are honoured.

The TRS cadres led by former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin poured milk on the memorial and washed the place alleging that Mr. Revanth Reddy has contaminated such a respected place with false allegations personally targetting Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao. He alleged that Mr. Reddy was against the formation of Telangana and has no moral right to visit the memorial and has hurt the sentiments of people.

Further attacking the Congress leader, he said Mr. Revanth Reddy, being in the Telugu Desham Party during the Telangana agitation, toed the anti-Telangana line and he has no moral right to use the platform.

In a video message, Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju warned that Mr. Reddy cannot escape making baseless allegations. Targeting Mr. Rao is cheap publicity tactic for Mr. Revanth Reddy, and the TRS cadres will expose his misdeeds, he said. He said Mr. Rao need not respond to any challenge by a person who has spent time in Cherlpalli jail for trying to purchase a MLC to destabilise the Telangana government.