Tributes paid to NTR by family members

HYDERABAD

18 January 2022 22:37 IST

Rich tributes were paid to late chief minister and founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary. The family members reached NTR Ghat and offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

“Rama Rao was hero in cinema industry and politics. One and only legend in the cinema and politics. He stands as an example to follow in politics. He had brought all national parties under one umbrella and offered an alternative to the Congress. He had given political life to so many in both Telugu states and gave representation to all sections in society,” said NTR’s son and actor turned politician N. Balakrishna after paying floral tributes along with family members.

Earlier in the day, N. Lakshmi Parvathi, wife of N.T. Rama Rao, also paid tributes to the leader.

