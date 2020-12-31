Tribunals in all districts to resolve cases in Revenue courts

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao chairing a meeting with officials on land tribunals in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

31 December 2020 23:40 IST

Changes to ownership of lands after judgements are delivered should be opened in Dharani portal, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered constitution of tribunals headed by Collectors in all districts to resolve disputes in Revenue courts. A window on courts which recorded changes to ownership of lands after the judgements were delivered should be opened in Dharani portal of land transactions.

The Collectors should also take up survey of border disputes over agricultural lands and fix the borders, he said at a meeting to discuss how best to finetune the functioning of Dharani. Mr. Rao insisted with Collectors to inquire into ‘sethvar’ (land resettlement records), upload the decisions on Dharani and issue passbooks to farmers. Dharani should also be loaded with information about demarcation done between government and private lands where they existed on a single survey number. The details about beneficiaries of private lands should be uploaded on Dharani.

Dharani should be enabled to take up registration of lease agreements, lease deeds and exchange deeds of agricultural lands, agreements of sale-cum-General Power of Attorney, land transactions of firms and corporates operating in agricultural lands and registration of lands of NRIs. Mr. Rao asked officials to ensure that assigned lands enjoyed by farmers should be transferred to their legal heirs in the event of death of the former. True copies should be supplied to farmers if they lost their pattadar passbooks. Occupancy certificates should be given to people cultivating Inam lands and the details uploaded on Dharani.

An option be created on Dharani specifying reason for failure to book slots for registration of lands. The officials were told to accept applications by Mee Seva for mutation of lands purchased and registered before Dharani was launched. Mr. Rao expressed satisfaction at the transactions of agricultural lands, registration and mutation since the launch two months ago. About 1.06 lakh people booked slots for registration and 80,000 of them completed registration successfully.