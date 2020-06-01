Travellers to/from AP should register first

HYDERABAD

01 June 2020 23:17 IST

Citizens going to Andhra Pradesh either by trains or by air or by road on buses should compulsorily enrol their names in Spandana website of the government indicating the reasons and buy tickets only after approval. Each and every passenger will thermally screened on arrival at disembarkation points, according to rules framed by the medical and health department.

Persons travelling from ‘high risk’ areas like Maharastra, Gujarat, Delhi, Chennai, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with symptoms will be transported to the nearest quarantine facility for seven days, when they will be tested and if found to be negative, they will moved to seven more days of home quarantine. If they test positive, they will be sent to COVID hospital or care centre.

Even asymptomatic persons will be moved to the seven-day quarantine in their respective districts and tested after seven days and if negative, it will be seven days of home quarantine and if it is positive, they will be sent to COVID hospital/care centre. However, people above 60 years of age, pregnant and lactating mothers, children below the age of 10 years and those suffering from terminal illnesses like cancer, chronic, kidney stones, stroke, etc will be exempted.

Exemption is given to business persons from home quarantine if they furnish a negative report from a ICMR-certified laboratory within three days of arrival. Or, swab samples will be sent for testing and till the results are out they will be on paid quarantine facility. If the test is negative he or she can attend to the business works and return.

For citizens returning from other ‘low risk’ States, swab samples will be collected on arrival and sent for home quarantine. If the test is positive they will be shifted to the nearest COVID care centre if home quarantine is not practicable. For international passengers, each one will be tested and sent to institutional quarantine for seven days and if negative post this period, it will home quarantine for another seven days.

International passengers arriving from high incidence countries of Middle East, it will be 14 days of institutional quarantine even for asymptomatic cases. They will also be tested on arrival and after seven days. If found positive, they will be shifted to COVID care centres. However, exempted groups are the same as domestic passengers.

Home quarantine is to be strictly monitored daily with help of ANM-APHealth App through personal visits and the list will also be shared with local police for strict compliance with any deviation to be reported to the higher authorities, the new stipulations said.