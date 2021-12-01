Transformer maker ties up with German firm for solar project

HYDERABAD

Transformer maker Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL), which has been selected under the Centre’s production linked scheme for setting up manufacturing capacities for high-efficiency solar PV modules, has entered into an MoU with German engineering and consulting services firm Viridis.iQ GmbH.

The German firm will assist in setting up the 4 GW manufacturing unit for polysilicon, ingot-wafer, cell and module proposed by SSEL.

The association with Viridis.iQ would strengthen SSEL in setting up one of India’s largest production facilities in the PV value chain. It would help produce world class solar cells and modules for domestic and international markets, thus also meeting the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’s objective, CEO Sharat Chandra said in a release on Wednesday.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, which invited bids under the PLI scheme floated by Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, had last month issued a Letter of Award to SSEL.

SSEL and Viridis.iQ will finalise the conceptual design, devise business plan to kickstart the project after which the German firm will extend technical/engineering support for the construction and operations to begin. The project will be supported by Viridis.iQ for upto one year after it goes on stream, primarily from a perspective of stabilising operations.

Executive Director of Virids.iQ Wolfgang Herbst said the collaboration with SSEL would mark the firm’s foray into the growing Indian market.