Trainee civil servants put culinary skills to test

Hyderabad

27 February 2021 23:57 IST

Proceeds from sale of dishes to go to an NGO

The 121 trainee Civil Servants belonging to 22 States and nine services, who are attending the Special Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, rolled out FETE-The Utsav, a day-long food-cum-recreation extravaganza, turning the Ramadasu Mandapan at the institute into a sprawling kitchen.

It was a pleasant surprise to see the trainee Civil Servants dishing out mouth-watering delicacies, selling them as hard-core salespersons, generating profits, and donating them to an NGO, for a socially-relevant cause. The food items for sale reflected the true diversity of the batch.

To keep guests entertained, the event offered an array of exciting games and activities. Electrifying background music and hit Bollywood numbers added zing to the event. Officers, faculty, and staff of the institute visited the stalls and relished the food items and even tried their hand at the games and activities on display.

Harpreet Singh, Director General of the institute, inaugurated the event. Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Additional DG of the institute, was also present.