Traffic police facilitate organ transport

Hyderabad

08 December 2021 21:17 IST

Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday provided a green channel to an ambulance transporting live organs (a pair of lungs) over a distance of eleven kilometers in fifteen minutes. The non-stop movement of the ambulance carrying the organs started at 11.23 a.m. from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, and the vehicle reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, at 11.38 a.m. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in-charge Vijay Kumar said that this year alone, Hyderabad traffic police have facilitated organ transport 36 times.

