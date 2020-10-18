Traffic diverted following heavy rainfall

Hyderabad

18 October 2020 15:42 IST

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police reviews situation at old Kurnool bridge; Roads remain closed in Hyderabad city.

The Cyberabad police on Sunday advised the vehicular traffic going towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Kurnool and Bengaluru from Hyderabad city to take the Nehru Outer Ring Road, due to heavy rainfall.

“Instead of using National Highway No. 44 between Aramghar and Shamshabad, we request commuters to take ORR to reach their destination on time,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.

Along with Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy and DCP Traffic SM Vijay Kumar, Mr. Sajjanar visited old Kurnool bridge and reviewed the traffic situation. They guided the ground staff on how to maintain the free flow of traffic.

The Commissioner also visited Gaganpahad lake, Appa cheruvu and Palle Cheruvu.

Meanwhile, roads are closed in Hyderabad city.

Malakpet Traffic (East Zone)

Malakpet rail under bridge, Gaddi Annaram to Shiva Ganga road and causeways at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat are closed to vehicular traffic.

In West Central zone, the 100 feet road Puranapool in Goshamahal and road under Tolichowki flyover is closed for commuters.

While in the South Zone, roads leading to Mogul college, Falaknuma Bandlaguda to Aramghar and Phool Bagh are temporarily closed.

Traffic is also restricted from MBNR crossroad to IS Sadan road up to DMRL crossroad, apart from Falaknuma Railway Bridge after road caves in.