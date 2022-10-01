Traffic curbs for statue unveiling at Gandhi Hospital today

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 01, 2022 20:18 IST

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have notified traffic regulations and curbs in and around Secunderabad for Sunday, in view of the unveiling ceremony of statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is slated to attend as chief guest along with his cabinet colleagues at 11 a.m.

Police said traffic congestion would be witnessed in the area between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and vehicle users must avoid all roads in the vicinity of the venue.

Roads closed

Traffic coming from St. Johns Rotary and Clock tower will not be allowed towards Chilkalguda X roads and will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Alugaddabavi.

Traffic coming from Alugadda bavi towards Musheerabad will be diverted at Chilkalguda X roads towards Seethaphalmandi, Warasiguda, Vidyanagar and Nallakunta.

Traffic coming from RTC X Roads towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Musheerabad X roads towards Kavadiguda and R.P. Road.

Parking

Parking spaces would be available at Paramount Apartment near Bhoiguda ‘Y’ Junction, graveyard road adjacent to Paramount Apartment and the Water Board office.

