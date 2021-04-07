‘TNGOs may resort to mass rigging for TRS’

Hyderabad

07 April 2021 23:48 IST

‘TNGOs have literally become puppets of KCR’

Congress suspects a potential mass rigging by government officials supporting Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll and appealed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel to ensure a fair and free election by taking serious actions against the rule-breakers.

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said that while organising a thanksgiving meeting at the government guest house, Vijay Vihar, the TNGOs openly declared that they will support the TRS.

“They have literally become puppets of CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” he alleged. Mr. Sravan also alleged that the CM was resorting to unethical, farce and manipulative politics through TNGOs to win the elections at any cost in Nagarjunasagar. Since TNGOs would be assigned various polling duties, he suspected a possible mass rigging by them in favour of the TRS.

He said the TRS has deployed an army of MLAs, Ministers and party leaders in Nagarjunasagar for the last 40 days to influence voters. They have been manipulating and influencing voters by distributing hundreds of crores, and lakhs of cases of liquor apart from other illegal activities, he alleged.

Mr. Sravan also found fault with Mr. Rao and questioned the unethical practices being adopted as the Chief Minister of Telangana to defeat a leader like Jana Reddy, who convinced Sonia Gandhi for separate Telangana and at whose house the JAC, the formidable force that led the separate Telangana movement from the front, was born.

Complaint against CEO

A delegation of Congress led by Mr. Sravan also submitted a memorandum to the election observer, Sajjan Singh Chauhan, who was staying at Vijay Vihar, where TNGOs organised a meeting in violation of the election code. He also alleged that Mr. Goel didn’t conduct the recent MLC polls properly, and is allowing mass illegal activities by the ruling party in Nagarjunasagar as well.

Later, he consoled the family of Rajashekhar, a private school teacher who had committed suicide for losing his job due to the COVID-19 outbreak.