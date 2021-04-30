TIMS declares phone on patient status

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 00:06 IST

Flooded with complaints about the functioning of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and its employees, the hospital authorities on Thursday announced certain measures to help the families of COVID patients.

TIMS director Dr. Vimala Thomas in a statement said that a dedicated phone with operations was being assigned for the status updates of patients. Updates would also be given via whatsapp especially in case of those admitted in the ICUs.

Dr. Vimala said being a COVID hospital, patient attendants were not permitted to enter the highly infectious areas. She said TIMS had treated thousands of COVID patients, including severe cases admitted in ICUs. Cleanliness and sanitation is maintained throughout TIMS, and quality treatment and care are being provided to all patients, she said.

Following a spate of complaints against the diet contractor, the director said he is being replaced with effect from May 1.