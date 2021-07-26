Three rural districts overtake GHMC in infection tally

HYDERABAD

26 July 2021 21:09 IST

Warangal records 66 cases, Karimnagar 65 and Khammam 62

Telangana recorded 638 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with three rural districts leading the infection table.

While Warangal Urban contributed 66 cases to the daily tally, Karimnagar logged 65 cases and Khammam added 62 new infections. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, which usually has the highest case burden in the State, saw 59 persons testing positive for COVID-19.

In case of Karimnagar, this is the second day that comparatively high number of cases were detected. On Saturday, 76 infections were recorded in the district.

With the new cases, the State’s total caseload has reached 6,41,791.Three more patients died, taking the death toll to 3,787.

As of Monday evening, there were 9,325 active cases.