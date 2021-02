Hyderabad

With the arrest of three persons, the Kulsumpura police busted a drug peddling gang and seized 16 kg of ganja, a bike and two mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Vikas Jadav of Jiyaguda, 27-year-old N. Manikanta of Adikmet and 24-year-old K.Satish of Jali Hanuman in Dhoolpet.

