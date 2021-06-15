Three arrested for murder of youth

HYDERABAD

Three persons were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Syed Zubair Ali alias Kachra Ali, a fruit vendor and resident of Bahadurpura was found dead on May 12 in a pool of blood, and with injuries all over his body on the third floor of an under-construction building in Shalibanda.

Hussaini Alam police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Salam Bin Abdullah Basloom (23), and Md Muzaffer Ali Khan (19), both residents of Qazipura. The third accused is Tariq Ali (19), a resident of Chandrayangutta.

According to the police, Salam and Muzaffer have a previous criminal record. Salam was under the impression that the victim gave the police information and got him arrested in a previous case. He also suspected the victim of posting incorrect information about him. Police said that Salam informed the other accused of this and hatched a plan to kill the victim. After this, the trio attacked the victim and killed him.

Two knives with pouches, a button knife and a cell phone were seized from the accused, police said.