Thermal image screening cameras at railway stations

Officials monitoring live feed from the bullet thermal image screening camera at Secunderabad station.

HYDERABAD

08 June 2020 23:37 IST

One each installed at Secunderabad, Hyderabad stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has installed bullet thermal image screening cameras at Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations for thermal image screening of passengers. The equipment consists of thermal screening camera, network video recorder and LED monitors along with alarm mechanism.

One thermal camera has currently been installed at Secunderabad station gate no. 3 on Platform no. 1 near general booking area and the other camera at Hyderabad station main entrance. Two more cameras are being planned at Secunderabad station this week. Total cost per camera with accessories is around ₹4.4 lakh per unit.

It is to cut down on the time taken for screening each passenger as the device can simultaneously screen up to 30 passengers within its range or six metres from the entrance. Temperature of the passenger will be displayed on the LED monitor as real picture along with 30 thermal images within the coverage area.

Advertising

Advertising

Body temperature of the passengers recorded by the camera will be exhibited on the LED screen as a text message followed by alert audio alarm. Cameras installed at both stations are able to scan and record the temperature of the passengers standing in two different lines simultaneously. Data stored can also be retrieved, SCR Chief PRO Ch.Rakesh said on Monday.