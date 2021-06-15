Tenders floated for liquid oxygen production in State

HYDERABAD

15 June 2021 21:05 IST

Telangana government has floated tenders inviting companies to produce liquid oxygen in the State. Around 23 special tankers had been procured to bring the medical resource here amid the pandemic.

At a virtual session on ‘COVID-19: Lessons learnt and future strategies’ organised by Telangana State Medical Council on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar spoke about how the government has managed COVID-19 crisis, the ongoing vaccination programme and preparations for a possible third wave.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was not set to end soon and there is always a chance for other viral disease to cause devastation, infrastructure and human resources were ramped up. The Chief Secretary said that COVID bed capacity in the State was increased from 18,000 last September to 55,000 now in coordination with private hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that since there has been no response to the global tender floated by the State government to procure vaccines, doses supplied by the Centre are being put to optimal use.

The ongoing vaccination of high-risk groups such as fruits and vegetable vendors, shopkeepers and others was cited as an example of a method to cut down the virus spread since such groups have high exposure to people.

The other topics discussed at the virtual session included management of mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 cases, comprehensive perspective on Mucormycosis by SD Eye Hospital Superintendent V. Rajalingam and an overview of COVID-19 vaccines in India.