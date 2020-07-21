Telangana’s test positivity rate plunges

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 23:26 IST

However, the govt. has not been sharing complete data on rapid antigen tests in the daily bulletin

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Telangana, which was much higher than other States until earlier this month, is on a downward trajectory. The highest of 21.98% cumulative positivity rate — total positives out of the samples tested — was reached on July 9. Nearly two weeks after the tests to detect coronavirus were ramped up using rapid antigen tests (RAT), it gradually dropped to 16.75% on July 20. Now the State’s positivity rate is second only to Maharashtra.

However, crucial data such as number of RAT performed, number of symptomatics who tested negative using RAT and followed it up with RT-PCR, is not being shared in the medical bulletin issued by the Health department.

The positivity rate was low till mid June following which the State government faced criticism for low testing. The testing was ramped up from June 16 and the positivity rate gradually increased

Advertising

Advertising

It was 18.4% by June-end. Around 21.98% cumulative positivity rate was recorded on July 9, which was the highest in the country. This meant large number of samples tested were positive, indicating wide prevalence of COVID-19.

Till July 7, only RT-PCR tests were used to detect the virus. However, from July 9, Health department officials started to use RAT, which gives results in 15-30 minutes. The cumulative positivity rate dropped to 16.75% on July 20. According to covidIndiaupdates.in, it is the second highest after Maharashtra’s 20.2%, on the same day.

Gaps in data

Those testing positive on RAT are declared to have COVID-19. However, a negative result using the test has to be cross-checked due to the possibility of false-negatives.

On July 14, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said if any one tests negative using RAT and has COVID symptoms, swab samples are collected again for RT-PCR test.

However, the distribution of tests between RT-PCR and RAT, or number of RAT negative samples which were followed up using RT-PCR method were not mentioned in the daily medical bulletins issued by Health department till July 20.

Besides, an asymptomatic COVID suspect who tests negative using RAT might develop symptoms a few days after the test. Officials are yet to clarify if they are asking the asymptomatic individuals who are RAT negative to get tested if they develop symptoms later.