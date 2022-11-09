Telangana’s AI for All project to take wing

Orientation session held, State government keen on training 1 lakh students in AI

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 22:31 IST

The State government’s ambitious programme to train one lakh students in Artificial Intelligence moved a step forward with an orientation session at the Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidhyalayam on Wednesday.

More than 200 teachers and class representatives attended the session of the AI For All programme spearheaded by Emerging Technologies Wing of State IT Department in association with the Education Department and Intel India.

Post the pilot project, the initiative will be scaled up to other schools and colleges, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said in a release on the orientation session. Earlier this year the Minister had announced that Telangana will train 1 lakh students in AI.

A self-learning online programme to raise public awareness of AI, the programme seeks to also demystify AI for people from all walks of life, from students, professionals to senior citizens. The programme consists of two sections that can be completed in four hours. Each section is based on AI-related concepts explained through engaging activities and quizzes. While AI Aware builds an elementary understanding of the technology and its potential and pitfalls, AI Appreciation helps gain basic knowledge of the common domains of AI and related issues, the Minister’s office said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Director, Emerging Technologies in the IT Department Rama Devi Lanka, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidhyalayam Principal M.Vijjulatha and representatives of Intel participated in session. Ms.Vakati said the project would be scaled up to other schools and colleges.

“Starting early to learn fundamentals of AI will equip the students to become AI programmers and developers and develop an understanding to think about where and how AI can play a role in increasing the well-being of the people,” Mr.Ranjan said.

