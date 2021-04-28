Telangana sees drop in COVID cases, deaths rise

HYDERABAD

28 April 2021 20:16 IST

On Tuesday 56 die and 8,061 test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases showed a dip with 8,061 people testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday as against 10,122 cases reported on Monday. However, there was no respite from the death toll with 56 people succumbing to COVID-19 across the State compared to 53 on Monday.

The total number of positive cases rose to 4,19,966 with 3,45,683 patients recovering fully. On Tuesday alone, as many as 5,093 people recovered. Cumulatively, over 1.27 crore samples have been tested. The case fatality rate for Telangana stood at 0.51 per cent as against 1.1 per cent clocked in the country. The recovery rate too was at 82.31 per cent against 82.3 per cent in the country. The total number of active cases stood at 72,133 according to the health bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare quoting information till 8 p.m. of Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continued to show upward tally of positive cases with as many as 1,508 cases reported in its limits. Medchal Malkajgiri 673 and Rangareddy 514 too continued to cause concern.

Outside the State capital, Sangareddy recorded 373 cases, followed by Mahabubnagar 328, Nalgonda 311, Nizamabad 291, Khammam 277, Vikarabad 276, Karimnagar 271, Siddipet 253 and Jagtiyal 251. Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal Urban and Kamareddy were the other districts which recorded over 200 positive cases. The samples tested per million population was over 3.42 lakh, the bulletin said. The State has 278 active micro containment zones. Simultaneously, over 38.48 lakh people in the State have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.49 lakh got their second shot also as of April 27.