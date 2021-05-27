Telangana registers 3,614 COVID cases, 18 deaths

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 22:54 IST

Daily positivity rate comes down to 4%; 90,226 tests done during the day

A total of 3,614 new COVID cases and 18 deaths were reported in Telangana State during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday as the daily positivity rate has marginally come down to 4% with 90,226 tests done during the day.

Comparatively, 91,048 tests were conducted and there were 3,762 cases and 20 fatalities the previous day as per the bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

Test results of 2,088 are awaited as the active number of positive cases in the State including those undergoing treatment and in home isolation has reduced a wee bit to 38,267 as against 38,632 the day before. About 3,961 persons recovered today when compared to 3,816 the previous day.

Advertising

Advertising

Total number of infected persons is now 5.68 lakh, recovered cases stood at 5.27 lakh and fatalities have risen to 3,207. Case fatality rate continues to be 0.56% when compared to the national average of 1.1%. Recoveries have improved to 92.69% as against national 90%, he informed.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding areas have high cases with 504 in the capital region, 204 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 192 in Rangareddy districts. Other areas with high number of positive cases are: Nalgonda 229, Khammam 228, Karimnagar 196, Suryapet 147, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 142, Mahbubabad 137, Peddapalli & Siddipet 130 each, Mahabubnagar and Warangal (Urban) 123.

Cases have been surging in the past one week in the following districts - Khammam 217-228, Karimnagar 136 to 196, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 115 to 147, Siddipet 110 to 130, Mahabubabad 89 to 137 and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally 47 to 59.

Districts with low number of cases are: Adilabad (14), Nirmal (18), Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad (22), Narayanpet (23) and Kamareddy (21). The vulnerable age groups continue to be children under 10 years and elders above 60 years and hence, they are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary.

Based on the active cases in a locality there were 80 active micro containment zones in the State as of Thursday with a highest of 20 in Warangal Rural district followed by 11 each in Hyderabad and Siddipet districts.

Meanwhile, the government, having re-started the COVID vaccination drive for 45 years and above, has claimed that about 5,477 took the first dose and 57,369 took the second dose taking the overall count to 43,85,656 and 12,65,766, respectively, on Thursday.

Free oxygen

Hindustan Unilever Limited has now rolled out ‘Mission HO 2 PE’ in partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to COVID-19 patients promptly and efficiently in twin cities following a successful launch in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday.

COVID patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385.