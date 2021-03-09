Telangana police join the celebrations

Hyderabad

09 March 2021 01:17 IST

Women Safety Wing holds week-long events

International Women’s Day was celebrated on a grand note by Telangana police here on Monday.

The Women Safety Wing held week-long activities to highlight importance to modus operandi, a module of crimes against women through a variety of activities dedicated to each crime module.

The crimes against women have been deliberated everyday through group discussions, Twitter Chats, posting online creatives and documentary film releases. Eminent academicians, legal experts, practitioners, prominent civil society members, NGOs working in this field have been part of these week-long activities, said Additional DGP (Woman Safety Wing) Swati Lakra.

She said that the wing could make an impact to take forward the vision of Telangana State police and has been able to reach online more than 15 lakh women and children both in rural and urban Telangana in this week long activities. Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy took part in the virtual celebrations.

While addressing the meet, Ms. Lakra focused on the need of mass awareness among everybody on crimes against women and consequences for committing them.

“Women achieving great heights in all the fields by providing exemplary services to the nation, even during the pandemic explains the sheer dedication a woman has towards her duties and responsibilities,” the officer said.

Mr. Reddy released a comprehensive brochure on the structure of the functions of the Women Safety Wing and QR codes, a user-friendly way through which people can report to SHE teams.

In Hyderabad Commissionerate, Tollywood actor Lakshmi Manchi inaugurated a crèche for children of women staff working at CAR headquarters.

Chief Commissioner Income Tax, Telangana, Vasundhara Sinha, also took part in the event.

Ms. Manchu inaugurated the women's police cricket match and presented the awards to the best talents in the police department.

“Earlier, women were afraid to go to the police station, but now they are working in the same police station. Earlier 4% of women were in the Parliament, and now it has increased to 14 %,” she said.

“We salute the women police. Women police play a vital role in all the work. They are conducting patrolling to maintain peace,” Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.