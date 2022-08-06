Hyderabad

Telangana govt. sanctions medical colleges in 8 districts

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 06, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:34 IST

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for establishment of medical colleges in eight districts — Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Jangaon. Each of the medical colleges will have 100 MBBS seats. Government orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

Besides, the government general hospital attached to the medical colleges will be upgraded. Administrative control of the hospitals was transferred from the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to Director of Medical Education.

Construction work of the medical colleges has been entrusted to the Roads and Buildings department. Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation has been given the responsibility of upgrading the hospitals and procurement of equipment and furniture.

After the formation of the State in 2014, four medical colleges were established in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Siddipet. Thereafter, in the second phase, the colleges were established in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Sangareddy. Admissions to these eight colleges would begin this academic year.

