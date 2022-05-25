Telangana Diagnostics makes online app-earance, finally!

A screen grab of the mobile app home page.

May 25, 2022 23:48 IST

App was not available for download immediately after roll-out on May 11

A few days after its official launch, the Telangana Diagnostics app is now finally available on Google Play Store. The app contains useful information with respect to nearest government diagnostic centres, maps displaying route to the centres, list of tests performed there and the timings.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao had launched the app on May 11 amid great fanfare, but it was not immediately available online, as highlighted in these columns on May 12 (Simply app-surd: Newly-launched app not available for download). Even a few days thereafter, the app was nowhere to be found on the e-space. However, now, the app is up and running — quite smoothly at that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The State-run diagnostic centres offer free services, in a bid to bring down medical expenses of the poor. At these facilities, which are designed in a hub and spoke model, samples are collected for a range of tests — blood, urine, microbiology and radiology. The results are sent to the registered phone number.

For many, though, locating the diagnostic centre was not an easy task. Navigating to the facilities and finding out the kind of tests being performed there proved to be a time-consuming affair. But, with the new app, one can easily find the necessary details.

Usefulness of app

Usually, during registration, one has to share their Aadhaar card number, although it is not mandatory. The first page of the app displays options for checking the nearest Telangana Diagnostic Centre, and another feature called ‘View Visits’.

Upon tapping on the ‘Find a nearest Diagnostics Centre’ option, one can choose between ‘Pathology’ or ‘Radiology’ test. The choice will take one to another page that lists out diagnostic centres according to distance, timings, available tests, option to check the maps for routes and contact numbers. The process that has to be followed to undergo the tests is also explained.

Feedback option

As shared by Mr Harish Rao during the app launch, the option to lodge complaints is also available under the ‘Grievances’ and ‘Feedback’ features. Moreover, test results are saved on the app, making patient history easy to access.

Wrong numbers

However, to one’s dismay, phone number of many centres provided were found to be either unavailable or wrong upon checking the contact number option.