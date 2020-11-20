Techie jumps to death

HYDERABAD

20 November 2020 05:45 IST

A 21-year-old employee of Tech Mahindra was found dead in a pool of blood near her office building in Gopalapuram in Secunderabad here on Thursday.

The victim, Susmitha from Chilkalguda ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the building, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 a.m.

According to police, Susmitha, who worked as associate customer support in the Tele-caller department, reached office around 9.30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier to her regular shift. Her father dropped her.

Advertising

Advertising

No suicide note

"Soon, she went to the changing room on the sixth floor, and leaped from the window, as a result she suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot," police said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be known, they said.

Tech Mahindra spokesperson, said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic death of our valued associate. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the deceased. As a responsible corporate, we continue to provide full cooperation to the authorities concerned during the investigation process.”