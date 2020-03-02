Techie and his family of three found dead in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

02 March 2020 14:08 IST

Police say K. Pradeep, working in a senior position in IBM-India, was deep in debt and unable to pay the instalments, hence decided to take the extreme step

A software engineer, his wife, and their two sons, including a toddler were found dead at their residence in Hastinapuram, an eastern suburb of the city on Monday morning.

LB Nagar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said the couple allegedly administered poison to their five-year-old and one-and-half year sons, before taking the extreme step.

Debt-driven death

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that K. Pradeep (36) had incurred heavy debt and decided to end his life. He was working in a senior position in IBM-India, while his wife Swati (31), was a homemaker.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night and came to light only on Monday morning when their parents and police broke open the door and found the quartet in a shocking state.

When Pradeep’s father K. Yadaiah was unable to contact him over the phone, he rushed to Hyderabad from Neredugama near Devarakonda in Mahabubnagar on Sunday evening. Around 3 am, he, along with other relatives went to LB Nagar Police Station. A police team then broke the windowpane of Mr. Pradeeep’s house and saw the family of four lying unconscious. They forcibly opened the doors and found the decomposing bodies, police said.

Suspected poisoning

“We suspect that the couple poisoned their children by mixing it in their food, before ending their own lives,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P.Yadagiri told The Hindu.

He said Pradeep took ₹ 20 lakh as home loan, and over ₹ 40 lakh as personal and gold loan from various financial institutions, including Indian Bank, and was unable to pay the monthly instalment.

A case has been registered and a probe is on.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.