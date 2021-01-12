Teachers want KCR’s intervention

Hyderabad

12 January 2021 22:42 IST

The University of Hyderabad Teachers Association (UHTA) has demanded the withdrawal of cases against the varsity students fighting against the encroachment of the university lands.

In a statement here, the association said it was unfortunate that the police were booking cases against the students rather than the encroachers despite knowing that the lands were given to create a world class university in Hyderabad and it was the responsibility of the state government to protect them.

The association appealed to the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to intervene in the issue and that the varsity in Telangana is protected as it would promote quality higher education here.

The teachers also urged the varsity administration to take up the issue with the state government in fixing the boundaries and getting the title deed.

The teachers want the varsity administration to take up the issue with the Visitor of the University, who is the President of India apart from Governor of Telangana, Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC).