Symphony orchestra brings curtains down on science fest at HPS

January 22, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Symphony Orchestra presenting a musical performance as a part of the centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) performed at the Hyderabad Public School on Sunday as part of its centenary celebrations. The musical event was held at the newly-built open air theatre and marked the end of the three-day India Science Festival.

The 45-member orchestra is India’s first and only professional symphony orchestra and was founded by the National Centre for Performing Arts, Mumbai, in 2006.

The hour-long performance was conducted by British conductor Mikel Toms. Some of the popular melodies included Mozart’s ‘Overture of the magic flute’, Beethoven’s symphony no 6 and Schubert’s symphony no 5, among others. The orchestra even performed the Hyderabad Public School song which was composed by former principal Arnold Brown. 

Speaking on the occasion, HPS Society president Gusti J. Noria said, “I strongly believe that school education is best enhanced by a robust co-curricular routine and what better way to have India’s premier professional orchestra, the SOI, perform as part of the centenary celebrations. I am sure the enchanting performance has really given the students and audience the will to learn and promote classical music.”

