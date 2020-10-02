Suspecting COVID, retired judge ends life

Hyderabad

02 October 2020 22:45 IST

Note says he did not wish his family to suffer

A retired district judge, suspected to be COVID-infected, was found dead at his residence at Miyapur on Friday.

According to Miyapur inspector Venkatesh Shamala, Ramachandra Reddy Ramireddygari (67), a resident of Cyber Valley, hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Thursday night. The incident came to light only on next morning, after his wife found him in a shocking state.

For the last few days, Reddy isolated himself in a room, as he was suffering from fever and cold, and suspected of contracting the deadly virus.

“Fearing that he might spread the virus to his wife and other family members and get admitted to a hospital, he resorted to the extreme step,” the inspector said.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim also cited that he suspected of contracting COVID-19 and did not want his family to suffer, Mr. Venkatesh said.

“Family members said that he was also depressed after the death of singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam due to COVID-19,” he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members, a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C. was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)