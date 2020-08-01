Suspecting COVID infection, elderly couple ends lives

Hyderabad

01 August 2020 23:54 IST

A sexagenarian couple was found dead at their residence in Punjagutta on Saturday.

Y.V. Naidu (63) and his wife Y.V. Laxmi (60), who were suffering from fever and cold for the past few days, suspected of contracting the deadly coronavirus, committed suicide by consuming poison, Punjagutta ACP M. Thirupathanna said.

“Suspecting that they were infected with the virus and it would spread to their children and grandchildren, who visit them frequently, the couple resorted to the extreme step in the late hours of Friday,” he said.

Around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday, when their younger son Nagaraju went to see them, the door was locked and there was no response even after repeated knocks.

“When he checked the room from a window, he saw his parents lying on the floor, and broke open the doors and found them dead,” the ACP said.

In a suicide note purportedly left behind, Laxmi stated that they thought they had been infected with COVID and feared they might infect other family members, and so, they were ending their lives, Punjagutta inspector M. Niranjan said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Nagaraju, a case was registered and the bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)