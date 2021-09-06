‘Surabhi Natakotsav’ held in Nizamabad

Surabhi artistes performing a mythological drama in Nizamabad on Monday.

Hyderabad

06 September 2021 20:55 IST

Iconic theatre group stages three popular plays

Despite a lull during the pandemic, the iconic 136-year-old Surabhi Theatre successfully reinvented itself by transitioning into the digital space. An appeal was made to theatre lovers to support the family theatre group in sustaining their theatre activity. Meanwhile, with the pandemic restrictions easing everywhere, a three-day theatre fest ‘Surabhi Natakotsav’ was held in Nizamabad from September 3 to 5 under the aegis of Sripada Nataka Kala Parishat in association with Manjira Helping Hearts Foundation, Navatha and in collaboration with Rangasai Nataka Sangham of Visakhapatnam.

During the three days, Surabhi’s three popular plays — Medaram Sammakka Saralamma, Sri Krishna Leelalu and Mayabazar were staged by Sri Sai Santoshi Natya Mandali, a unit of the Surabhi group after ensuring COVID safety measures. The plays showcased the special effects, a hallmark of the Surabhi group.

On the second day of the drama festival, the chief guest mayor Neethu Kiran honoured well-known theatre personality Badamgir Sai with the title ‘Surabhi Nataka Ranga Sankshema Pennidhi’. D. Vittal Rao, district ZP Chairman was the chief guest on the last day of the festival.

