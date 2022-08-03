Hyderabad

Sub-inspector on patrol duty attacked  

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 23:59 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:59 IST

An on-duty sub-inspector at the Marredpally police station was attacked by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Wednesday.

SI Vinay Kumar suffered a stab wound on his abdomen caused by a blunt object. He was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and discharged around noon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place around 3 a.m. when Mr. Kumar was on patrol duty. Two persons, suspected to be property offenders, attacked him when he approached them to question about their suspicious movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Efforts were on to nab the suspects. Police have registered the crime and pressed charges of attempt to murder, assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty and under provisions of The Arms Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...