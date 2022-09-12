‘Study Abroad’ fair held at GITAM

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Study Abroad’ fair was held at GITAM Deemed to be University on Monday. Representatives from Columbia (Engineering and Applied Science), NYU-Tandon School of Engineering, Boston University and George Washington (GW) Engineering attended the fair to provide information about their academic programmes, facilities, experiential learning, student life, applications requirements, tuition fee and financial aid (scholarships).

They have promised to provide GITAMites the application fee waivers and special scholarships for those applying on the spot. They interacted with students, explained their USP and answered the questions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Director of Career Guidance Cell Nathi Venukumar hosted the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app