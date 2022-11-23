Students come up with innovative solutions for rural problems

November 23, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

Students from the Government Polytechnic College for Women, Warangal, bagged the first prize in an innovation showcase held at T-Hub, overcoming competition from 11,823 students in 490 engineering, degree and polytechnic colleges in the State.

The students bagged the first prize for their idea ‘Rythanna Kit’, a tarpaulin zipped cover used to dry and protect grains from moisture and rain. The second prize went to BVRIT College of Engineering for Women, Hyderabad, for ‘Bite Systems: Suraksha’, a safety device that will act as a communication channel with safety features for underground mine workers.

The third prize was bagged by TSWRDS (W) Warangal East for their idea ‘Krimi Haarini’ that increases the shelf life of food grains. Special appreciation was given to St.Ann’s College for Women for the idea of Porcini Parcels, a mushroom product for which packaging will replace thermocol, styrofoam and bubble wrap.

The competition was organised by Youth for Social Impact (YFSI), a collective effort by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), department of Higher Education of Telangana, UNICEF India, Inqui-Lab Foundation, Y-Hub, and YuWaah.

As a part of the programme, 11,823 students, along with 540 teachers from more than 490 colleges, were sensitised on Design Thinking and Innovation. Of the 824 innovation proposals from student teams, top 10 ideas were chosen for the final showcase.

Former Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi said the programme was a true example of how employment can be channelised through creativity and innovation. Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana, Shanta Thoutam said innovation cannot be restricted to students of specific demographics and geography, and that YFSI remains a true testimony to inclusive participation.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana, Gareth Wynn Owen said the programme sets the right notion that the importance of cultivating the thought to solve a problem leads to creative thinking among youngsters.

Child Protection Officer at UNICEF India Murali Krishna and Founder of Inqui-Lab Foundation Vivek and Raviteja from YuWaah were also present.