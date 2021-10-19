Student develops app to sanitise offices free of cost

Hyderabad

19 October 2021 21:19 IST

A school student from the city has developed a novel app called ‘Covid Warriors’ that would extend help in sanitising and disinfecting government offices and workspaces in the State capital free of cost.

The student, Aryan Singh Saluja from Delhi Public School-Nacharam, has tied up with B-SAFE sanitisers to render this service professionally. To avail the services, government offices and workspaces in Hyderabad have to download the app and place a request on it. Trained personnel will sanitise and disinfect the spaces as per WHO guidelines, free of cost on receiving the request, he said in a statement here.

Saluja said this was his way of giving back to society and added that once the request is placed, a COVID warrior will be assigned to fulfil the request in 24 to 48 hours. He informed that three departments besides a NGO have availed the service already. Repeat request for sanitising will be honoured with a gap of one week.

