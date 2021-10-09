Stop leasing OU land to private players: ABVP

Hyderabad

09 October 2021 20:50 IST

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has strongly opposed the leasing of Osmania University land to private people under the pretext of generating finances and demanded the cancellation of lease given for petrol station and a shopping mall near the Mekaster auditorium.

ABVP State secretary Praveen Reddy, in a statement here, said that OU officials were supporting their act of leasing out land to private players while relinquishing their responsibility of saving precious land. If this continues to happen, the varsity will be left with existing buildings and the very concept of university will vanish. It is unfortunate that when students opposed the construction, the varsity administration was using police force to threaten them.

The ABVP leader also demanded that land given for shopping mall be taken back and instead a research centre be constructed for the future needs of the varsity. He reminded that the Justice Chinnappa Reddy Committee constituted on “Saving the OU” land had also recommended quite clearly that varsity land should not be leased out to anyone.

