State will set up godowns in every constituency: Errabelli

WARANGAL RURAL DT.

01 June 2020 23:19 IST

₹ 30,000 crore spent for paddy procurement, says Minister

The State government has decided to construct godowns in every constituency to help farmers stock their produce, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He was launching a special sanitation drive at Varikol village in Nadikuda mandal here on Monday. MLC P Srinivasa Rao Reddy, district Collector M Haritha, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, MLA Ch Dharma Reddy and others were present.

The minister listed out the welfare programmes taken up by KCR government for farmers. He said there were times when farmers did not get marriage alliances. There were times when farmers committed suicide due to losses and suffered on account of shortage of power and water. “Now it is all history. You can see uninterrupted power and plenty of water,” he said, urging the people to strengthen the hands of K. Chandrasekhar Rao who was striving hard to turn the very face of Telangana.

The State government despite problems spent ₹ 30,000 crore for paddy procurement, spent ₹ 7,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu and there are many such initiatives. MLC Pochampally Srinivasa Reddy wanted the people to plant more saplings and improve greenery in the villages.

He promised to bring more infrastructure development to the village.